President of All Manipur Working Journalists 'Union (AMWJU) Wangkhemcha Shyamjai expressed that though media persons of Manipur have been serving people of the state but nobody stands by them during tough times.

He stated this while attending a function "Meet the media fraternity" organised by a student body, Democratic Students' Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) on December 31 held at its office, Kwakeithel Imphal West.

Shyamjai said that working in the field journalism is not an easy task but journalists of the state continue to work for the society without any fear.

Media fraternity of the state often faces threat in connection to publication of news. When such situation comes, media firm becomes helpless that compel them to launch cease work strike. Even in this kind of tough period, nobody bothers to ask or enquire or motivate the people who are in media house, he added and recalled the instances of cease work strike launched by AMWJU some months back.

While appealing to people of the state, he said that many journalists from the state had lost their life. Despite this media fraternity is still committed to work for people of the state. People should extend their support and cooperation when media fraternity faces any kind of grievances.