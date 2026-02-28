Non-camp IDPs submit memorandum to Manipur CM seeking equal relief

A memorandum seeking equal relief measures for internally displaced persons (IDPs) not residing in formal camps was submitted to Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh earlier this week.



The memorandum was submitted on February 26 by Anthony Naulak, a Paite resident of Churachandpur, who highlighted the challenges faced by non-camp IDPs affected by the ongoing ethnic conflict in the State.



Naulak travelled to Singjamei in Imphal East and used the opportunity to meet the Chief Minister and press for extending relief benefits to displaced families living outside designated camps. He also interacted with around 70 Kuki IDP families at the Lavna TD Block relief camp in Churachandpur.



According to the memorandum, non-camp IDPs have largely been excluded from several government assistance programmes available to camp residents. These include Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) aid, ex-gratia payments of Rs 1 lakh in instalments for fully burnt houses, one-time special support of Rs 2,420 per person for essential items, and other rehabilitation measures.



The representation stated that the current DBT allowance of Rs 84 per person per day, approximately Rs 2,520 per month per individual, is inadequate in view of rising prices of essential commodities. For a family of five, this amounts to about Rs 12,600 per month.



The memorandum also referred to protests by camp residents in recent months over the adequacy of relief amounts, with some reportedly returning disbursed funds, claiming that the assistance was insufficient to meet basic needs.



It argued that Rs 84 per day barely covers minimal sustenance for an individual and does not account for nutritious food, medical expenses, children’s education, or other essential requirements.



In response, the Chief Minister assured that the daily allowance would be increased from Rs 84 to Rs 100 per person, though the revised amount is yet to be disbursed to many beneficiaries. He also committed to ensuring supply of essential rations and other basic amenities and said support would be extended to non-camp IDPs.



The appeal comes weeks after the formation of a new government in the State following a period of President’s Rule. The memorandum expressed hope that more inclusive and comprehensive relief measures would be implemented to ensure dignified survival and rehabilitation of all displaced families.



The State government has recently undertaken steps to improve IDP welfare, including disbursal of funds through DBT and approvals for new housing under central schemes, as efforts continue toward rehabilitation and reconciliation in the conflict-affected region.