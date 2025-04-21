Inner Manipur MP Bimol Akoijam has warned that peace in the state remains out of reach as long as restrictions continue on the movement of people, particularly Meiteis seeking to visit sacred locations in the hills.

"Meiteis can't go to sacred places in Thangjing hills (in Churachandpur district) and Koubru (in Kangpokpi district). This is not a communal issue but a fundamental one. It's about the fundamental rights of citizens and a matter of governance," Akoijam told reporters on Sunday.

His comments come days after a large group of Meiteis abandoned their plans to travel to the Thangjing hills on April 14, following warnings from Kuki-Zo groups and advice from community elders. The pilgrims turned back at Moirang in Bishnupur district amid tension over crossing the heavily guarded buffer zone that separates the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley from Kuki-controlled hill districts.

“Until there is free movement of people and the internally displaced persons return to their homes, normalcy will cease to exist in the state,” Akoijam said.

The buffer zone was established following the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023, which has since claimed over 250 lives and displaced thousands.

Akoijam also voiced concern over being denied a chance to speak in Parliament when the motion for President’s Rule in Manipur was passed. "Myself and Outer Manipur MP Alfred were present… but were not allowed to speak," he said.

President's Rule was imposed on February 13 after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned four days earlier. The Manipur Legislative Assembly, whose term runs until 2027, remains under suspended animation. (PTI)