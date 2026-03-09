North East film festival opens entries for regional filmmakers

Filmmakers across eight north-eastern states have until March 19 to submit entries for the third edition of the North East India Film Festival (NEIFF), organisers announced at a press conference in Imphal on March 9.

The festival, running on March 21 and 22 at Tantha Polis Cinema in Lamphel, is open to feature and non-feature films produced and certified by the Central Board of Film Certification between January 1 and December 31, 2025. Crucially, there is no entry fee — a move likely to encourage independent and first-time filmmakers from states including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

Eight competitive award categories are on offer, covering best feature film, best non-feature film, best director, best cinematography, best editing, best sound, best screenplay, and the jury award. Each carries a citation, statuette and cash prize. The jury also retains discretion to grant special mentions to films or individuals not covered by the main awards.

The festival is organised by THOUNA, Manipur, in association with the state's Department of Information and Public Relations and the All Manipur Film Producers Association, with backing from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the National Film Development Corporation.

Entries must be submitted to the 3rd NEIFF 2026 Cell at TanthaPolis Cinema, Lamphel-795010. For entry forms and rules, visit neiffman.org or contact the organisers at thounamanipur2017@gmail.com.