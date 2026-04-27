North East Students' Organisation urges accountability, immediate action to restore peace in Manipur

The North East Students' Organisation (NESO) on April 27, called for urgent and decisive measures to end the ongoing violence in Manipur, expressing deep concern over the continued loss of lives and breakdown of social harmony.

In a statement, NESO, an umbrella body representing student organisations across the Northeast, said the recurring cycle of violence has become a grave humanitarian issue, with innocent civilians bearing the brunt.

“These repeated acts of violence against unarmed civilians represent a serious threat to human dignity, security, and the fundamental right to live in peace,” NESO chairman SB Jyrwa said.

The organisation noted that the prolonged unrest has caused “immeasurable suffering” to families and communities, leaving behind grief, fear, and uncertainty. It extended condolences to the bereaved families and expressed solidarity with all those affected.

“The pain endured by the people is a collective pain shared by the entire Northeast,” Jyrwa added.

NESO also questioned the inability of both state and central governments to effectively intervene and restore normalcy, calling it a “deeply concerning lapse in governance and responsibility.”

It demanded immediate, fair, and transparent intervention to prevent further escalation and ensure justice for victims.

“Those responsible for such heinous acts must be identified, held accountable, and dealt with in accordance with the law,” Jyrwa said.

Appealing for calm, the organisation urged all communities and stakeholders to exercise restraint and prioritise dialogue over violence.

“Violence can never be a solution; only dialogue and mutual respect can address underlying issues and pave the way for lasting peace,” he said.

Reiterating its commitment to peacebuilding, NESO highlighted its past initiatives aimed at fostering harmony in the region and stressed that restoring peace in Manipur is both a regional necessity and a moral imperative.

“The time has come for all authorities concerned to act with urgency, sincerity, and accountability,” Jyrwa added.