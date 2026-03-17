Noted Manipuri writer Haobam Nalini wins Sahitya Akademi Award 2025 for "Kanglamdriba Eephut"

Noted Manipuri writer Haobam Nalini has been conferred the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award for 2025 in the Manipuri language category for her acclaimed short story collection Kanglamdriba Eephut.

The award, one of India’s highest literary honours, acknowledges outstanding contributions to literature across various Indian languages. Nalini’s work has been widely praised for its nuanced storytelling, cultural depth, and its compelling portrayal of Manipuri society and lived experiences.

The selection for the Manipuri category was made by a distinguished jury comprising H. Nani Kumar Singha, Irungbam Basanta Singh, and Mongsatabam Tuleshwari Devi. The panel evaluated a range of entries before unanimously recognising Kanglamdriba Eephut for its literary merit and contribution to the enrichment of Manipuri literature.

Kanglamdriba Eephut, a collection of short stories, stands out for its exploration of human emotions, social realities, and cultural narratives rooted in Manipur. The work has been lauded for its originality and its ability to capture the complexities of contemporary life through a distinctly regional lens.