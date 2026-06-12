‘Nothing short of terrorism’: Manipur MP Bimol Akoijam condemns Makhan killings, seeks justice

Manipur Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam on June 12 condemned the killing of civilians linked to the recent Konsakhul village violence, describing the hostage-taking and subsequent deaths as “nothing short of an act of terrorism” and among the most brutal incidents witnessed since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur in 2023.

Speaking to reporters after meeting displaced residents and bereaved families from Konsakhul village at Makhan in Kangpokpi district, Akoijam said the violence had continued to spread across communities instead of being brought under control.

“This is a painful reality that we have been witnessing since 2023,” he said, adding that even smaller communities such as the Liangmai people had been affected by the prolonged conflict.

While noting that Manipur had witnessed numerous killings over the past three years, Akoijam said the latest incident stood out because civilians were allegedly taken hostage before being killed. “Taking hostages and then killing them in cold blood is completely unacceptable,” he said, calling it “one of the most hideous crimes imaginable”.

The MP also acknowledged the efforts that led to the safe release of 14 hostages during the crisis, describing it as a powerful example of humanity amid the violence. He said the rescue reflected the “compassion and humanity” that still existed among the people of Manipur and demonstrated the state’s enduring cultural and moral values.

Contrasting the release with the killings, Akoijam said the incident deserved the strongest possible condemnation. “Every right-thinking person, regardless of community, must speak out against such acts,” he said.

Calling for accountability, he said he would do everything within his capacity to ensure that those responsible were brought to justice through the legal process.

Akoijam also rejected suggestions that such incidents indicated a return to normalcy in the state. “Violence cannot be cited as evidence that peace is returning to Manipur,” he said, arguing that doing so would ignore the realities faced by people on the ground.

Expressing concern over the continuing unrest, he said Manipur had endured uninterrupted violence since 2023 and warned that the situation had already “gone too far”.

Questioning the government's response to the crisis, Akoijam said maintaining law and order and protecting citizens remained the administration’s primary responsibility. He argued that people had not seen sufficient action in that direction since the conflict began.

During the visit, the MP also heard grievances from affected families and held discussions with the chairman of Konsakhul village, reiterating his call for justice, accountability and a united stand against violence.