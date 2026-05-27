NPF rejects Kuki CSOs’ denial over abducted 6 Naga men, demands immediate disclosure

The Naga People's Front (NPF), Manipur State Unit, has strongly objected to a press statement published in a media outlet on May 26, in which Kuki civil society organisations (CSOs) reportedly stated that they had “no knowledge” regarding the whereabouts of six Naga men abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village on May 13.

In a statement, the NPF described the claim as “deeply disturbing” and questioned the alleged contradiction in acknowledging knowledge of other abducted civilians while denying awareness of the six missing men.

According to the NPF, a total of 14 civilians, including men, women, and a child, were allegedly abducted together on May 13. The party stated that several women and a child who were abducted alongside their husbands were later released on May 15, while six men remain missing.

The NPF said the testimonies of the released women serve as “living evidence” of the incident and challenged the denial issued by the Kuki CSOs. The organisation maintained that the survivors had provided accounts of the abduction, including details regarding where they were taken from and the circumstances under which they were separated from their family members.

The women identified by the NPF as having been released after the incident are Kachlaklung Thiumai, wife of Rev. Dr. Manu Thiumai; Winiliu Thiumai and her daughter Sarah Thiumai, wife and daughter of Dilip Thiumai; and Wibonliu Chawang, wife of Phenrilungbou Chawang.

The six men who remain untraced were identified as Rev. Dr. Manu Thiumai, Dilip Thiumai, Phenrilungbou Chawang, Pherongwibou Thiumai, Kenpibou Chawang, and Kliwangbou Abonmai.

Questioning the denial issued by the Kuki CSOs, the NPF asked who abducted the men, who separated the husbands from their wives, and who released the women while continuing to detain the men. The party also questioned how such an incident could occur in broad daylight without any information emerging regarding the whereabouts of the missing individuals.

The NPF stated that the continued denial despite eyewitness testimonies had intensified concern and mistrust among the Naga community. It added that while the Naga people had exercised restraint despite growing emotional distress, prolonged silence and denial could adversely affect inter-community peace.

The party demanded immediate disclosure of the whereabouts of the six abducted men, their safe and unconditional release, and accountability for those responsible for the incident.

The NPF further stated that it would continue to stand with the affected families and pursue justice until the truth surrounding the case is established.