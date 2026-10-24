The National People’s Party (NPP) has appointed Rajya Sabha MP and National Working President James Sangma as convenor and National General Secretary (Political) Mmhonlumo Kikon as co-convenor of its Manipur Political and Election Coordination Committee to oversee the party’s political and organisational affairs ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

According to an order issued by the party, the two leaders will coordinate political activities, organisational mobilisation and electoral preparations in Manipur under the overall supervision of the NPP national president.

The committee has been tasked with coordinating with state leaders, elected representatives and party functionaries, assessing constituency-level preparedness, planning campaigns and strengthening coordination among the party’s state, district, block and polling station units.

It will also oversee consultations on prospective candidates and consolidate recommendations through the party’s organisational channels. However, the final selection and approval of candidates will remain with the party’s Central Election Committee under Article 14 of the NPP Constitution.

On possible alliances, seat-sharing arrangements and other major political commitments, the order states that proposals must be submitted to the national president for consideration by the competent party authority before they are finalised or publicly announced.

The convenor and co-convenor will also be responsible for coordinating official communications related to the assignment and ensuring that political and electoral announcements reflect duly approved party decisions.

The committee will submit regular reports and recommendations to the national president. Any unresolved differences or matters requiring further authority will also be referred to the national president or the appropriate party body.

The order, issued under provisions of the NPP Constitution, takes effect immediately and will remain in force until further orders.

The appointment comes as the NPP prepares to coordinate its political strategy and organisational activities in Manipur ahead of the next Assembly elections.