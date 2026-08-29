NPP demands swift crackdown after ambush kills four Naga civilians in Manipur

The National People’s Party (NPP) Manipur unit has strongly condemned the ambush that killed four Naga civilians along the Imphal-Tamei road in Kangpokpi district and called for swift action against those responsible.

In a statement issued on August 28, the party condemned the August 27 attack on the road between Makui Ashang and Thanamba Naga villages, describing it as a “cowardly act of violence” targeting unarmed civilians.

Four Naga civilians, including an educator, village leaders and youth representatives, were killed in the attack, while others sustained injuries.

The NPP Manipur unit expressed condolences to the bereaved families and solidarity with the injured and affected communities.

Describing the attack as a serious violation of human rights and an assault on the peace process, the party alleged that the incident was aimed at destabilising the region.

The NPP urged the Manipur government and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to launch a “swift, uncompromising operation” to identify, arrest and prosecute all individuals and armed groups involved in the killings.

The party also appealed to civil society organisations, communities and other stakeholders to exercise restraint, maintain public order and allow due legal processes to take their course.

The NPP said acts of violence should not be allowed to undermine efforts towards justice and lasting peace in Manipur.