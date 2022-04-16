The National People's Party (NPP) is approaching Nagaland after a strong showing in the last Manipur Assembly election.

“We are working the undercurrent. Our poll-related activities will be visible from September-October period,” New Indian Express quoted NPP Nagaland state president Andrew Ahoto Sema as saying.

“The Centre pumped so much money into Nagaland. However, we are yet to have basic public infrastructure. People are lying low but they see good scope for them in the NPP because it is a sleeping lion,” Sema said.

The NPP had dethroned Congress as the main opposition party in Manipur.

The NPP of Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma won two seats in the 2018 Nagaland elections but suffered a setback soon after when both MLAs defected.

The NPP has begun laying the basis for the next elections in the state.