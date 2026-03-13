NPP Manipur condemns fire incident at party office in Tura, calls for peace and probe

The National People's Party (NPP) Manipur State Unit has expressed deep concern over the reported fire incident at the party office in Tura, stating that such occurrences raise serious questions about the safety of democratic institutions.

In a press release issued by state president Lorho S. Pfoze, the party said that in a vibrant democracy, political differences must always be addressed through dialogue and lawful means rather than through acts that could threaten public order.

The party urged the concerned authorities to conduct a fair and thorough investigation into the incident, identify those responsible and ensure appropriate legal action is taken. It emphasised that safeguarding political institutions and upholding democratic values are essential for maintaining public trust and stability.

The NPP Manipur unit also expressed concern over the situation along the Ukhrul–Imphal National Highway, where reports of arson, intimidation, kidnappings and harassment affecting civilians from different communities have emerged.

Stating that such developments remain a matter of serious concern, the party called for calm and restraint while urging authorities to take effective measures to ensure the safety and well-being of civilians and commuters.

Reiterating its commitment to peace, mutual respect and the rule of law, the NPP Manipur unit said it is vital for all stakeholders to work collectively to maintain harmony, protect civilians and ensure that democratic processes and community coexistence continue to thrive.