The National People’s Party (NPP), Manipur State Unit, has called for due legal process in connection with sexual harassment allegations against Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, urging political parties to avoid premature conclusions while the matter is being examined.

In a video statement released by the party, NPP Manipur spokesperson Jaya Khagembam described the allegations against the Lok Sabha MP as a sensitive and serious matter that must be handled fairly and responsibly, with respect for established procedures.

Khagembam said the NPP’s alliance with the BJP should not lead people to assume that the party would automatically adopt the same position as its ally. She stressed that the NPP believes in due process and that every individual should be treated fairly while an inquiry or legal proceeding is underway.

“If Bimol is found guilty after the legal procedure, we wouldn’t support him. But we wouldn’t go by premature conclusions,” she said.

The spokesperson also stated that the matter was reportedly under consideration by the university’s Internal Committee and that Akoijam was pursuing legal remedies. She called for the relevant institutional and legal procedures to be allowed to run their course.

Khagembam further urged political parties to exercise restraint and responsibility when commenting on sensitive allegations, particularly when inquiries or legal proceedings are ongoing.

The NPP Manipur State Unit reiterated its commitment to fairness, accountability and the rule of law, maintaining that conclusions should be drawn only after the appropriate process has been completed.