NPP slams suspected KNA-B drone attacks on Manipur border villages, seeks urgent security crackdown

National People's Party has strongly condemned the recent attacks on border villages in Manipur allegedly carried out by suspected cadres of the Kuki National Army (B) from across the Myanmar border.

In a press statement issued on May 8, the party said the attacks targeted the border villages of Namlee, Wanglee, Ashang Khullen and Choro under Kamjong district along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The party alleged that militants used drones during the attacks, calling it a “dangerous escalation of violence” in the region. According to the statement, 15 houses were burnt down in Choro village, two houses in Wanglee and one house in Namlee, forcing several villagers to flee and seek shelter in safer places.

Describing the attacks as “barbaric acts against innocent civilians,” the NPP said such violence was highly condemnable and unacceptable in a democratic society.

The party expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in vulnerable border areas and appealed to both the state and central governments to immediately strengthen security measures, ensure the safety of villagers and prevent further infiltration and militant activities along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The NPP also condemned the continuing violence in Sinakeithel and urged all groups, including militants and volunteers, to stop violence and destruction. The party maintained that all issues should be resolved through dialogue, peaceful negotiations and democratic means.

Calling for peace and unity among communities, the party urged authorities to take swift and decisive action to restore normalcy and protect innocent lives.

The statement was issued by Manikanta Laishram, Convenor of the Media and IT Cell of NPP Manipur.