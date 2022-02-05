SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma campaigning for the National People's Party (NPP) for the ensuing polls in neighbouring state Manipur, thundered against the Armed Forces Special Powers Act and expressed hope of having it repealed.

"An Act like this (AFSPA) does not have any place in our society." Sangma said, before taking credit for the repeal of the Act in his own state in 2018.

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 is effective in whole of Nagaland, Assam, Manipur (excluding seven assembly constituencies of Imphal) and parts of Arunachal Pradesh. As per Section 3 of the AFSPA, it can be invoked in places “where the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary.”

Sangma said that to change our society, we need to "change the socio-economic problems."

"Force and militancy and armed forces is not the solution," he said.

The Manipur government has extended the “disturbed area” provision of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the state till December of this year, with Chief Minister N Biren Singh putting an emphasis on "security" despite growing calls for the roll back of the controversial Act.

Sangma said, "We should ensure that our youth are given employment. Our party is a party that believes in ensuring we carry everybody along. We understand the pulse of Manipur."

Taking a dig at national parties, Sangma said that despite campaigning for votes, the "won't know the difference between what Churachandpur district and Senapati district."

Sangma also said that the NPP is a "secular party" that "believes in taking everybody along."

Later, the CM posted on social media, "Manipur can rest assured that NPP will take up the concerns of its people. As a party, we have voiced the issues relevant to NE like the repeal of the AFSPA & we will continue to do so in the interest of the people and the region as a whole."

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