NPP to contest 2027 Manipur Assembly elections independently: Conrad Sangma

National People’s Party (NPP) national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on July 24 told the media that the party has started preparations to contest the 2027 Manipur Legislative Assembly election on its own identity and principles; however, discussions for a post-poll alliance will be taken after the poll.

He remarked here in Imphal after inaugurating the Manipur NPP office at Mantripukhri, Imphal.

“We have always stressed that, while we are in governments and we support different governments and in coalition for government formation, but when it comes to elections, the National People's Party has always maintained that we will fight elections on our identity and on our principles”, Sangma said.

“As a party that has its own identity, its own principle, its own constitution, we are preparing to contest the 2027 elections”, he added, while declining to disclose the party’s electoral strategy for the upcoming 2027elections.

He further said that his main purpose in visiting Manipur is to meet the people of Manipur, express the party’s solidarity, support and concern for the state and the people of Manipur.

Sangma also said the inauguration of the new party office would help improve the organisational structure of the NPP in Manipur. "It is important to have a strong administration to ensure that we can organise the party in a better manner," he said.

Regarding the alleged paper leak of the NEET examination, the NPP national president called for a thorough and transparent inquiry and to take stringent action against those who are responsible; however, he cautioned not to draw conclusions before the investigation is completed.

"We are demanding an inquiry, and we demand action against whoever is responsible. But we cannot simply blame somebody without a proper inquiry," he said, adding that the examination system of the country must be strengthened through institutional reforms.

Reiterating one of the party’s top priority agenda, Sangma said, “We have always stressed on education, and if I speak as a chief minister of Meghalaya, you will see that the maximum reforms and the maximum stress we also put right now is to reform the education sector.”

Commenting on the recent protest demonstrated at Jantar Mantar, in the national capital over the education-related issues, especially on paper leaked for the NEET examination, Sangma acknowledged the handling of students “could have been done better”, and noted that some students had sustained injuries. However, Sangma said the focus should now shift towards reforms and constructive engagements.

He also welcomed the end of social activist Sonam Wangchuk’s fast after 26 days on Friday midnight, expressing hope that the Centre were progressing in a positive direction.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk launched its indefinite hunger strike on June 28, supporting student protestors demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the paper leak issue in the NEET examination.

However, he ended his fast after 26 days on Friday midnight in the presence of Union minister JP Nadda, Dr Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram following a written assurance received from the government regarding the protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

During the visit, Sangma met party leaders, MLAs and representatives of the party's frontal organisations to discuss strategies for strengthening the organisation ahead of the next Assembly elections.

Besides inaugurating the state party office, he also interacted with several members of the party from the women's wing, youths, party office bearers and others planning to expand the party’s base in the state, said an individual aware of the close door meeting cum interaction.