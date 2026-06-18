NPP youth front expands organisational base across Manipur, announces key appointments

The National People's Party (NPP) has announced a fresh round of appointments to its youth wing, the National People's Youth Front (NPYF), in a move aimed at strengthening the party's grassroots presence across Manipur, particularly in the hill districts.

The appointments were approved by NPP National President Nickey Nongkhlaw and issued through the NPYF Manipur unit as part of efforts to expand the party's organisational network and enhance youth participation in political activities across the state.

Among the key appointments, Aduoo Dominic Paotsina has been named General Secretary (Political) of the NPYF Manipur State Executive. He is expected to play a significant role in coordinating the youth wing's political outreach and organisational activities.

At the district level, the party has made several appointments across strategically important regions of the state.

In Kangpokpi district, Dr. David Paoginsei has been appointed President, while Lalginsei Lhouvum will serve as General Secretary (Organisation).

For Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts, Paul Zabiekrem has been appointed President and Immanuel Hmingsanglur as General Secretary (Organisation).

Advocate S.P. Thaongaolou has been appointed President of the NPYF Senapati district unit.

In Chandel district, H.B. Molarrhing has been named President, while Tongsin Newry Anal has been appointed General Secretary (Organisation) for Tengnoupal district.

The party has also strengthened its presence in the valley region, appointing Elangbam Herojit Singh as President of the Kakching district unit and Thoinao Ahongshangbam as Secretary.

Political observers view the appointments as part of the NPP's broader strategy to consolidate its youth base across both hill and valley districts amid evolving political dynamics in Manipur. The move comes at a time when issues related to governance, security and ethnic relations continue to dominate public discourse in the state.

Party leaders believe that expanding the youth wing's organisational structure will help strengthen grassroots engagement and increase the party's outreach among young voters and local communities.

In the appointment order, NPYF Manipur President Arnold Sanasam directed all newly appointed office-bearers to assume their responsibilities with immediate effect and discharge their duties in accordance with the constitution and guidelines of the youth front.

The latest appointments are expected to further bolster the NPP's organisational footprint as the party seeks to expand its influence across Manipur.

