NRC must precede Census and delimitation in Manipur, says Joint Tribes Council

The Joint Tribes Council Manipur (JTCM) has demanded that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) be implemented in the state before undertaking the Census or delimitation exercise.

In a press release issued on August 19, the JTCM expressed concern over what it described as the continuing influx of people from across the international border and its alleged impact on the demographic composition of Manipur.

The tribal body said such demographic changes could have implications for the identity, land resources and political rights of the state’s indigenous communities.

The JTCM urged the Centre and the Manipur government to implement the NRC in the state using 1951 as the base year to identify and verify bona fide citizens and detect illegal immigrants.

It also called for the Census in Manipur to be deferred until the NRC process is completed, arguing that population data should be based on a verified citizen population.

The organisation further demanded that delimitation be undertaken only after completion of the NRC, stating that electoral representation should not be determined on the basis of what it described as unverified or distorted demographic figures.

The JTCM also called for the de-recognition of settlements that have been recognised as villages without fulfilling the criteria prescribed under state law.

The organisation said the NRC, Census and delimitation were interconnected and maintained that a verified citizenship register should precede population and electoral exercises.

The JTCM warned that if the government proceeds with the Census despite what it described as public opposition, it would be compelled to launch agitations, including bandhs, rallies and sit-in protests.

The tribal council urged the governments of India and Manipur to take urgent steps to safeguard what it described as the identity, land rights and political future of the indigenous people of the state.