NSCN-IM denies role in deadly Manipur ambush, reaffirms commitment to peace process

National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) has denied any involvement in the ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur's Ukhrul district that left two personnel dead, asserting that it remains committed to the ceasefire agreement with the Centre and the ongoing Indo-Naga peace process.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 7, the outfit said the attack in the Nungshang Khong area, allegedly carried out by an armed group suspected to be the breakaway "Eastern Flank" faction, had "no connection whatsoever" with the NSCN-IM.

The organisation said it was "neither involved in nor had any knowledge" of the incident and reiterated that it continues to honour the ceasefire agreement and abide by the agreed ground rules.

The NSCN-IM further stated that it would "never resort to any action that could undermine, derail or sabotage the ongoing Indo-Naga political negotiations", reaffirming that an honourable and peaceful political solution remains its unwavering commitment.

Condemning actions that could disrupt the peace process, the outfit urged all stakeholders to exercise restraint and responsibility to ensure that progress towards a negotiated settlement is not jeopardised.

The statement comes a day after suspected militants ambushed an Assam Rifles convoy in the Naga-majority Ukhrul district, killing two personnel and injuring several others.

The slain soldiers were identified as Warrant Officer Balwant Singh and Havildar Chandra Mohan Singh. Vikas Lakhera, Director General of Assam Rifles, paid tribute to the two personnel for making the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Following the attack, security forces launched extensive search operations in the area to track down those responsible, while the Manipur government vowed strict action against the perpetrators.