NSCN-IM denies role in Manipur's Kamjong ambush that killed four NSCN eastern flank cadres

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) has denied any involvement in the ambush in Manipur’s Kamjong district that resulted in the deaths of four cadres belonging to the NSCN eastern flank.



In a statement issued following the incident, NSCN-IM said it was “shocked and grief-stricken” by the shootout that occurred at Hongbeim village, leading to the fatalities. The group clarified that no directive had been issued from its General Headquarters to initiate any offensive action against other groups or factions.



The statement further noted that an internal investigation is underway to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident. It added that those found responsible for what it termed a “botched up operation” would face action in accordance with its internal rules and regulations, referred to as NARR.



NSCN-IM also appealed to the public to exercise caution and refrain from relying on unverified information circulating on social media.



The ambush, which took place in Kamjong district of Manipur, has heightened tensions in the region, particularly among Naga insurgent factions.