Women’s association at Manipur University observes 86th Nupi Lan Ningsing Numit

The Manipur University Working Women’s Association (MUWWA) observed the 86th Nupi Lan Ningsing Numit on December 15, at the Women’s Facility Centre of Manipur University.

The programme was attended by Prof. N. Lokendra Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University, as the chief guest, while Prof. Sumitra Phanjoubam, Dean of the School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, was present as the guest of honour. The event was presided over by Prof. Memcha Loitongbam, President of MUWWA and Dean of the School of Social Sciences.

Nupi Lan Ningsing Numit is observed to commemorate Nupi Lan, or the “Women’s War,” a historic women-led movement in Manipur against British colonial policies. The movement witnessed two major uprisings in 1904 and 1939, when Manipuri women rose in protest against forced labour and exploitative rice export policies that had led to severe hardship and food shortages. The day honours the courage, leadership and collective strength of Manipuri women in shaping the state’s social and political history.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Lokendra Singh highlighted the historic role of Manipuri women as peace-builders and mediators. Describing MUWWA as the “conscience keeper” of the university campus, he acknowledged the strong presence of women in both administrative and academic leadership roles at Manipur University. He noted that women constitute nearly 51 per cent of the student population and also referred to the prominent role of women in Meitei mythological and epic literary traditions such as Numit Kappa.

Guest of honour Prof. Sumitra Phanjoubam paid tribute to the women who fought against British repression, stating that Nupi Lan continues to remind society of the power of collective women’s voices. She also emphasised the importance of mental and physical well-being among women to enable them to contribute more effectively to society.

In her presidential address, Prof. Memcha Loitongbam underscored the enduring relevance of Nupi Lan in contemporary Manipuri society.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. K. Sobita Devi, General Secretary of MUWWA, and was compered by Prof. Toijam Tampha Devi of the Department of Manipuri. Members of MUWWA, women research scholars and students attended the programme.

