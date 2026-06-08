NVG-EC condemns killing of village guard in Manipur’s Noney District, mourns victim’s death

The Naga Village Guard, Eastern Command (NVG-EC), has strongly condemned the killing of a village guard from Pongringlong Part-I village in Manipur’s Noney district and expressed deep concern over what it described as a targeted attack on Rongmei Naga villagers.

According to a statement issued by the organisation, Chunjanglung Panmei (57), a village guard from Pongringlong Part-I, was killed on Monday morning during an alleged ambush near the village, located close to Tupul in Noney district.

The NVG-EC alleged that armed Kuki militants attacked a group of Rongmei Naga villagers who had gone to collect firewood in the forested area between Pongringlong and Charoi Pondaijang at around 5 a.m. on June 8. The organisation stated that while most of the villagers managed to escape and return home, Panmei went missing during the incident.

According to the statement, a search was later conducted in the area, during which Panmei’s body was reportedly found in a nearby jungle. The organisation alleged that he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and claimed that he was captured before being killed.

The NVG-EC further alleged that the villagers of Pongringlong had faced repeated attacks in recent weeks. It referred to incidents on May 26 and June 5, 2026, which it attributed to Kuki militants and cadres operating under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) arrangement.

Describing the killing as a heinous crime, the organisation condemned those responsible and warned of what it termed a “befitting retaliation.” It also called attention to the security situation faced by Naga villages in the region.

The organisation expressed condolences to the bereaved family and paid tribute to Panmei’s service as a village guard. In its statement, the NVG-EC said it mourned the loss of the 57-year-old and honoured his commitment to protecting his community.