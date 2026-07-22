One active PREPAK (PRO) cadre held with pistol in Manipur's Thoubal during search operation

Security forces arrested an active cadre of the proscribed PREPAK (Progressive) faction during an operation in Manipur's Thoubal district.

The arrested individual has been identified as S/S Captain Lourembam Kumar Meitei, alias Kanto, alias Naobi, alias Abung (43), a resident of Haobam Marak Lourem Leikai in Imphal West district.

According to officials, the operation was carried out on July 21 in the Lilong Alia Lamkhai area under Lilong Police Station in Thoubal district, leading to the apprehension of the militant.

During the operation, security personnel recovered one .32 calibre pistol along with a magazine from his possession.

The arrested cadre and the seized firearm have been handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal proceedings. Security forces continue to intensify counter-insurgency operations and efforts to recover illegal arms across the state under the ongoing 'Disarm for Peace' initiative.