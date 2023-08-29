The fourth session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly came to an abrupt close as chaos erupted from the opposition benches, leading to the adjournment sine die. The session, which commenced at 11:00 AM, witnessed intense proceedings that ultimately hindered any substantive discussions.

As the session commenced, Speaker of the House, Th. Satyabrata Singh, invited the Leader of the House, Nongthombam Biren Singh, to introduce a resolution addressing the current crisis gripping the state. The resolution offered condolences for the lives lost in recent acts of violence and expressed solidarity with the affected families, communities, and the entire state.

During his speech, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who is also the Leader of the House, acknowledged the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission. He extended commendation to ISRO scientists, notably mentioning Dr. N. Raghu Singh from Manipur, who was part of the mission team.

In the pursuit of unity and harmony among all citizens, the House pledged to transcend divisions based on caste, community, region, religion, or language. Prioritizing peace, the assembly emphasized that a peaceful resolution through dialogue and constitutional channels remains the state's foremost concern. An appeal was made to reject divisive forces, uphold tranquility, and eschew violence for the greater welfare of both the state and the nation.

In a poignant moment, amidst the turmoil, the members of the assembly observed a two-minute silence in memory of those who lost their lives in the recent outbreak of violence.

However, the session was marred by opposition MLAs protesting against the session's convening, alleging a violation of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the House. In response, the Leader of the House clarified that under Rule No. 271, the list of Business Order of the Day could be modified to accommodate pressing matters. Despite the explanation, disruptions persisted, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the session for a 30-minute interval.

Upon resuming at 11:40 AM, the chaotic atmosphere prevailed, leading the Speaker to adjourn the session sine die, effectively concluding the proceedings without further deliberation.