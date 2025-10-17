One-day workshop on PARAKH held in Imphal to foster holistic student development

A one-day workshop on the Modality of Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH) was held today at the Multipurpose Hall of Maharaja Bodhchandra College, Konung Mamang, Imphal.

The event was jointly organised by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) and PARAKH, NCERT, New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, COHSEM Secretary Khundrakpam Asnikumar said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will usher in significant changes in the education system by transforming it into a mechanism for holistic development rather than focusing solely on academic learning. He added that COHSEM is making all possible efforts to realize the benefits envisioned by NEP.

Explaining the objectives of PARAKH, Asnikumar said it serves as a national standard-setting body to standardize and enhance student assessment and evaluation across Indian school boards, ultimately fostering equitable and holistic student development.



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He noted that the workshop aimed to build a cadre of resource persons to implement PARAKH’s key initiatives — including the creation of competency-based balanced question papers, the use of the Integrated Test Management System (ITMS), and the development of Holistic Progress Cards.

The event was graced by Prof. Indrani Bhaduri, CEO & Head of PARAKH, NCERT, New Delhi, who delivered the keynote address. She highlighted PARAKH’s efforts to reform India’s examination system in alignment with NEP 2020 and to ensure parity among school boards across the country.

Over 200 participants attended the workshop. Other speakers included COHSEM Chairman Takhellambam Ojit Singh, Controller of Examinations Oinam Joy Singh, Prof. Kh. Dineshkumar Singh of Dhanamanjuri College of Teacher Education, Prof. N. Sanjoy Singh, Principal of Liberal College, Luwangsangbam, and Ngangbam Nilakantha Singh, Section Officer (IT), COHSEM.