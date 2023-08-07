In a significant breakthrough, the Tripura Police seized cannabis of Rs 40 lakh and arrested one person from Churaibari Naka Point located at Assam-Tripura Border on August 7.

Speaking to reporters, Dharmanagar Sub-divisional Police officer Debasish Saha said the operation was launched based on crucial information received by the Officer In Charge of the Churaibari Police Station, who was alerted to the presence of the illicit substance in the truck.

“We have a 24x7 Naka checking point in Churaibari under North district of Tripura. Today at around 12 PM the officer In Charge of Churaibari Police Station received information that one 12-wheeler truck from Agartala en route towards Assam was carrying a huge cache of cannabis. Based on these inputs, police intercepted that truck at Churaibari Naka Point. During checking the truck, we seized 300 kgs of cannabis which was kept inside a secret chamber inside the truck the market price would be Rs 40 lakh”, he said.

He said that the police also arrested the driver identified as Radheshyam Dubey (60) who is a resident of Uttar Pradesh.