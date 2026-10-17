One person was killed and five others, including two village chiefs and three Village Authority members, sustained bullet injuries in a reported attack by armed militants on Chassad village in Manipur’s Kamjong district on October 17.

The incident prompted the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, to call for the immediate deployment of central security forces to protect vulnerable Kuki-Zo settlements in the area.

The deceased was identified as Seikhohao Haokip, 35, son of Thangchon Haokip and a resident of Chassad village. He was also known locally as a YouTuber.

According to local residents, armed militants allegedly opened fire on the village from the direction of Chassad Police Station using sophisticated weapons.

The injured were identified as Chassad village chief Thangjahao Haokip; Phungtha (Kachouphung-Kuki) village chief Seipao Haokip; Chassad Village Authority Secretary Thanggin Thouthang; and Village Authority members St. Khailun Haokip and Seikhohao.

Seipao Haokip had reportedly been living as an internally displaced person after fleeing his native village amid alleged threats and violence.

All five injured persons were taken to a nearby Army camp in Chassad for medical treatment.

CoTU Seeks Immediate Security Deployment

In a statement, CoTU expressed anguish over the incident and condemned the reported attack on civilians, including two village chiefs.

The organisation alleged that the incident reflected a broader pattern of intimidation against the Kuki-Zo community in the region. These allegations could not be independently verified.

CoTU also questioned the response of elected representatives, asking them to address the security concerns of affected communities.

The organisation urged legislators from Ukhrul, Kamjong, Noney and Tamei to take steps to rein in armed groups and prevent further violence.

Warning that repeated attacks could damage longstanding relations between communities, CoTU appealed to the state government to deploy central security forces in vulnerable villages, particularly Chassad.

The committee said immediate intervention was necessary to protect civilians and prevent further escalation of tensions.

There was no immediate independent confirmation of the circumstances surrounding the killing or the identities of those responsible. Further details regarding the recovery of the deceased’s body and the security response were awaited.