Tension prevailed in the Kuki Taphou area of Manipur’s Senapati district following an exchange of fire that reportedly left one person dead, prompting calls to avoid non-essential travel along National Highway-2 (NH-2).

According to preliminary information from local sources, the firing allegedly took place between armed groups.

A woman farmer from the Kuki community, who was working in a paddy field when the incident occurred, sustained critical injuries and later succumbed to them, the sources said.

Commuters have been advised to avoid non-essential travel along the NH-2 stretch amid concerns over the prevailing situation.

Further details are awaited, as official confirmation from the police and district authorities is yet to be received.