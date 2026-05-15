One killed in late-night blast at Singjamei Bazar in Imphal West

A person was killed after a bomb exploded at Singjamei Bazar in Manipur’s Imphal during the intervening night of May 14 and 15, police and local sources said.

The explosion took place around midnight in the market area under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West. The blast caused panic among residents and shopkeepers in the locality.

According to preliminary information, investigators suspect the deceased may have been carrying the explosive device at the time of the blast. The individual reportedly arrived at the spot on a motorbike before the explosion occurred.

Police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident. The identity of the deceased is yet to be established.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.