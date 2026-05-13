One killed, wife injured in suspected militant ambush in Manipur’s Noney district

A fresh incident of suspected militant ambush was reported from Noney district on the evening of May 13 leaving one person dead and his wife injured.

According to sources, the ambush took place between Joujangtek village and Nungsai when the victims were returning home from Imphal.

The deceased has been identified as Wilson Thanga, a resident of Dolang village. Reports said suspected militants attacked the couple in the Joujangtek area during the late evening hours.

Wilson Thanga was killed in the ambush, while his wife sustained injuries in the attack. She was reportedly shifted for medical treatment.

Security agencies are expected to intensify operations in the region following the incident. However, no official statement regarding the identity of the attackers had been issued at the time of filing this report.