One more arrested in Manipur fuel station bomb blast case; arms seized

Security forces have arrested another person for his alleged involvement in the bomb explosion at a fuel station in Manipur’s Bishnupur district last week, police said on January 16.

The accused, a 41-year-old man, was apprehended from the Lamphel Sana Keithel area in Imphal West district on Thursday. A cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from his possession, a senior police officer said.

“He is an accomplice of the main accused in the bomb blast and was arrested on January 15,” the officer said.

Earlier, security forces had arrested a 35-year-old cadre of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from the Komnao Makha Leikai area in Kakching district in connection with the case.

According to the police, a bomb was hurled at the Elidas fuel station in Moirang Thana Leikai area on the evening of January 8. The explosion led to the closure of all fuel stations across the valley areas of the state for three days.

During the latest arrest, security forces recovered one SMG carbine with four loaded magazines, one 9 mm pistol, and two high-explosive (HE) hand grenades along with two detonators from the accused, the officer added.