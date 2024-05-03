Manipur has been witnessing the most horrific violence since 3rd May 2023 that killed hundreds and displaced thousands of people.

As we write, the violence still continues at the peripheries of Manipur.

Today, we observe ‘One Year of Manipur Violence’ and remember the people who have been killed in the violence.

We talked to a few survivors who are still living in relief camps and listened to their untold traumatic journey from their homes to relief camps. They all are looking forward to returning to their homes safely.

1: Running Away from my Churachandpur Home

Aribam Alemla (name changed), a Naga woman married to a Meitei for 14 years and a mother of two kids, narrates the attack that happened in the evening of 3rd May 2023. In the afternoon of 3rd May, her husband received a call from the Motbung Club that security is assured in the rally and nothing to worry. She was having a normal day, preparing dinner for her family when she heard that some people started attacking houses and people.

Suddenly, they heard that violence broke out during the rally in Churachandpur. As the situation escalated, she stayed vigilant and prepared. Her anxious husband asked her if she could take away the kids and stay in a relative’s house. She immediately packed the bags and headed in an auto. The auto was stopped and told to go back. She called her husband to let him know but her husband told her not to come back as the situation had becoming worse.

Alemla somehow managed to reach the relative’s house where she met 5 other people who took refuge in the house. In the night, she saw many trucks ferrying people to safer places. Her husband called and told her to inform him if mobs are marching towards Motbung. As she hung up the phone, she saw a mob of thousands marching on the street. She was shaken to see the unbelievable scene. Armed militants and an uncontrollable mob filled up the streets.

Alemla’s husband cried inconsolably in their last call. Their house was set ablaze. Both of them were shaken. They became homeless overnight. Villagers were running towards the river to escape from the militants. While they were running, they heard the community speaker telling the violent mob to stop all the Meiteis. People including pregnant women and children running directionless while they are being chased. Her husband said that he had to remove his pants to prevent himself from getting visible. Her husband said that he would fight with the militants even if it meant sacrificing his life. Alemla couldn’t believe her ears and shouted, ‘Don't you love our children? What will happen to us if you leave us? Just run for your life’.

Her Naga relatives were repeatedly asking to pick Alemla but she refused thinking that her relatives would be in trouble because of her. Meitei houses and Meiteis were not safe at the moment. They told each other, “Let’s do something or we will die before dawn”. During the wee hours, they decided to run away. They made their way through the Karki Basti, passing the paddy fields in terror. Dogs were barking at them which made them feel terrified of being caught. They crossed a river and halfway through it, they stood still when they saw a group of people on the other side of the river. They froze thinking that the miscreants found them. Fortunately, the group waved towards their direction. The group turned out to be their own relatives who were also running away from their homes. The relatives joined them and ran together for their lives.

As they continued running, they came close to a Kuki village and saw a middle-aged man standing unarmed. They thought he was one of them and they would get caught. In a gentle voice, the man called out “Echan…echan” (echan means sister). People who recognised his face said he is a Meitei guy married to a Kuki woman. The man instructed us to climb the slope area, pass through the paddy which will lead them to a Nepali village.

Alemla’s children were exhausted as they did not have food or water during the journey. “Mama, I cannot run anymore”. In a quick response, Alemla shouted “Do you want to die here!”. She let them run ahead of her. She and her group continued until they found a road. People of our community were anticipating our arrival, they greeted us with assurance, “you are now safe with us.”. Alemla broke out in tears of relief.

Alemla’s phone battery died and she didn’t know if her husband made it. It was 6 pm when the volunteers fed us and took us to the Relief Camp. When I reached the Camp, I saw my husband.



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2. From my Moreh Home to Relief Camp

Aheibam Naba (name changed) has been living in Moreh for around 48 years. There are around five Meitei leikais (locality) in Moreh.

He was in Imphal earlier that day for some work and was heading back home to Moreh. At around 5:30 pm, there was some commotion in the bazaar area. He reached home and was changing his clothes. Suddenly, everyone started running and screaming as some of the houses were burning. Some people came and burnt theKondongLairembi shrine near his house. They started burning his newly constructed house too. The men of the locality were called out to guard their houses and properties. Gas cylinders started exploding.

There were gunfights between the Manipur police commando and militants. One of the young men called up a commando on the phone to rescue Naba and his neighbours. There were shootings everywhere. Commandos were not able to come in easily, they could reach till Laibung (shrine gate) and told them to come out at least till that area. They escaped by jumping from a window, crossing nullahs (drainage way) and ran to the Commandos. The Commandos took them to police quarters and fed them. Around 3:30 am, they were transferred to the AR camp in the intervening night.

The following day, the Lairembi shrine near the AR camp was being burnt down in the afternoon. The mob reached the AR Camp. Soon, Naba heard news that there was a notice order to move them out to a safer place. The ARs started to move people from their camps to other camps. Even after two rounds, Naba did not get the chance to get into the vehicle and feared for his life. In the third round, he hopped on the vehicle and made it to the Kodompoki Relief camp with his family.

My question to the government is, “what are we going to do now without a house and a job? I spent all my savings in the house. Help us to go back to our leikai and give back our homes”.

3. Running through the Forest

Abem (name changed) and her husband, Ingo (name changed) lived in Phoujakhai Mayai Leikai with their son. Ingo is a liver patient and was bedridden for three months when violence broke out. Abem was fixing her cracked walls and doing her chores when she overheard people talking about violence in Churachandpur. She continued her chores even though she was worried. At around 5pm, a mob came and started burning houses in their locality.

Abem and her family were shaken by the sudden attack by the mob. She carried her husband on her back and started running. She requested her relatives to take her son away as she was unable to run faster. She saw hundreds of people running on the street while the mob screaming and chasing them. She soon realised that she couldn’t run as she was carrying her husband, and decided to run towards the forest. She crawled up the hill in the dark as far as she could. They reached a dense part of the forest where they took rest as it was too dark. They spent the night in the forest amidst weird sounds.

When dawn appeared, she started climbing again carrying her husband. They couldn’t see any trail or path which she could follow. She just went ahead. She was exhausted but she didn’t stop. She couldn’t feel the pain as she ran. When they finally climbed down, they saw a river. They both thought they would be safe if they crossed the river and got help. Suddenly, a group of armed men shouted at them to stop and started chasing them. Abem, shocked and terrified, started crying but continued running even faster. Her husband told her to stop and surrender as she was exhausted. Both knew that they will be killed if they stopped. Abem refused to give up, and crossed the river. The water level was higher than expected. She held onto a log and pulled herself and her husband in the water.

They finally crossed the river and reached the rocky bank. They saw a Nepali girl in the paddy field. She begged for water. The girl gave them water. Abem and her husband gulped the water. The girl told them that her feet are wounded and bleeding. Abem didn’t realise that she was hurt. She thanked her and continued running with her husband.

Abem and her husband finally reached a village where all her neighbours were waiting for them. She couldn’t believe that she made it to the safe place. The doctors treated her. But the fear and trauma has not left her. Even the slightest sound like a utensil falling on the ground still makes her anxious.

I am a believer of God.I strongly sensed his guidance throughout my escape. There was no way, we could have made it out alive without His spiritual intervention. The armed men outnumbered us and could have easily caught us or shot us if they wished to. Running into the forest will be an unforgettable traumatic experience.



Contributed by Mumbai Manipuri Solidarity Group