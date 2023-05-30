Renowned boxing world-champion, Laishram Sarita Devi, expressed her deep sadness over the ongoing crisis in Manipur and criticized the portrayal of the situation to the outside world in a false narrative. According to Devi, the current issue that Manipur has been unfortunately facing is between two particular communities, and not between Meitei Hindus and Christians, as it has been erroneously depicted by the national media.

In an exclusive interview with the Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), Sarita Devi stated, "It is heartbreaking to witness Manipur, which is known for its harmonious and peaceful nature, descend into a state of violence and unrest. This situation is beyond my wildest dreams. Our lives have been drastically affected and disturbed. As an athlete, I have always dreamed of Manipur as a drug-free and peaceful society for our youths."

Devi further emphasized that it is extremely unfortunate for the rest of the world to perceive the current issue as a clash between Hindus and Christians or Meitei Hindus against the tribals. She called upon the national media to refrain from portraying the events in such a divisive manner.

"It is quite common to have misunderstandings and issues between members of a family, and Manipur's present scenario should be treated as such. However, the portrayal of the issue as a conflict between Hindus and tribals or Meiteis discriminating and torturing the tribals is highly regrettable," Sarita Devi expressed.

The world-champion boxer fervently hoped and prayed for reconciliation between the two communities and called for mutual understanding through peaceful dialogues. She also appealed to the people from both communities to maintain calm, seek peace, and listen to each other's grievances.

Laishram Sarita Devi, an Indian boxer from Manipur, is a national champion and a former world champion in the lightweight class. Her remarkable achievements led to her being awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award by the Government of India in 2009.