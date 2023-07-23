Amid reports of multiple cases of rape and sexual assaults in Manipur during the more than two-month-long ethnic clashes that broke out on May 3, Chief Minister Biren Singh has claimed that there was only one incident of rape.

He was referring to the rape of one of the victims seen in the viral video of three women being paraded naked and groped by an armed group of men in Kakgkokpi district on May 4.

In an exclusive interview with India Today NE, the chief minister said that it was the only incident of rape found among the 6068 FIRs registered across the state with complaints of murder, arson and rioting. When asked about another case where two girls were allegedly gang raped inside a car wash centre and an FIR was also registered, Biren Singh said that autopsy reports ruled out rape or any kind of sexual assault.

"Even in the case of naked video, the survivors, in an interview, said that they were not raped," said the CM.