Operation theatre section of Churachandpur district hospital vandalised, fire attempt reported

Parts of the Operation Theatre (OT) section of Churachandpur District Hospital were allegedly vandalised and set on fire by unidentified individuals on the night of June 17, raising concerns over the safety of healthcare infrastructure in the district.

According to reliable sources, a group of protesters reportedly entered the hospital premises, vandalised portions of the facility and attempted to set parts of the hospital on fire. The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

The incident has drawn strong concern from the Churachandpur Doctors' Association, which issued a statement expressing deep sadness over the damage caused to the district's premier government healthcare institution.

The association also highlighted a reported burglary at the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), which occurred around the same time.

“We are deeply saddened and concerned by the recent unfortunate incidents which occurred within the premises of the Churachandpur District Hospital, as well as the burglary reported at the office of the Chief Medical Officer,” the statement said.

Reaffirming their commitment to public service, the doctors said they would continue providing healthcare without discrimination.

“As healthcare professionals, we remain committed to serving the people of our district without any discrimination based on caste, creed, religion or background. We pledge to continue providing quality healthcare with dedication and compassion regardless of the challenges we may face,” the association stated.

The doctors also appealed to all sections of society to maintain peace and preserve the sanctity of the hospital environment, noting that Churachandpur District Hospital serves as the primary referral government healthcare facility for residents of the district and neighbouring areas.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement regarding the vandalism and attempted arson. An investigation is expected to determine those responsible and the motive behind the incident.

