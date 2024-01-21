Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people of Manipur and other northeastern states on their statehood day, opposition leaders have lashed out at him for not visiting the state since the start of the ethnic violence.

In a post on the microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter), Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, "The Prime Minister tweets on Manipur Statehood Day but has not found time nor thought it necessary to visit the state which has gone through so much pain and agony since May 3rd, 2023"

Dubbing PM Modi's greetings to Manipur as "hypocrisy", the Congress MP also questioned his "silence" on the unabated violence and refusal to "meet political leaders and parties" from the state.

"The distress of the people of the state continues. Violence persists. Social harmony has been destroyed. But the PM maintains his silence and refuses to meet political leaders and parties from the state. The good wishes he has expressed through social media are yet another demonstration of his hypocrisy," Ramesh added in his post on X.

Another Opposition Leader and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien also targeted PM Modi over his social media post on the statehood day of Manipur.

Taking to X, he wrote, "January 21 is the statehood day for Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura. Manipur has been torn apart for over eight months now. The Prime Minister has still not deigned to visit the state".

He also shared a video on the social media platform of him raising the issue in Rajya Sabha.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi wished the people of Manipur on X and said, "On Manipur’s Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of the state. Manipur has made a strong contribution to India’s progress. We take pride in the culture and traditions of the state. I pray for the continued development of Manipur".

Notably, Manipur has been witnessing sporadic violence after ethnic clashes broke out between Valley-majority Meiteis and hill-majority Kukis on May 3 last year. Over 180 people have died and thousands of others have been internally displaced.