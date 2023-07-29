A delegation of 20 Members of Parliament (MPs) from 16 different parties, united under the opposition alliance INDIA, is set to embark on a crucial 2-day visit to Manipur today. The visit comes amidst rising concerns over communal tensions and violence that have plagued the region in recent times. The MPs aim to gain first-hand insights into the ground reality and address the grievances of the people of Manipur.

The delegation, spearheaded by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, is determined to bring the concerns of the people of Manipur to the forefront of the parliamentary discussions. Gogoi expressed his disappointment at those who once spoke of "one India" but seem to have contributed to dividing the state. This visit is seen as an effort to bridge the gaps and find a path towards unity and harmony.

Joining the delegation is TMC MP Sushmita Dev, who emphasized the need to hear the voices of both communities in Manipur. She also called upon the state government to ensure the safety and security of the visiting MPs during their stay.

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP NK Premachandran outlined the purpose of the visit, stating that the delegation seeks to gather first-hand information on the situation in Manipur. They intend to engage with people from all sections of society, including those residing in rehabilitation centers. The MPs firmly believe that the complexities in Manipur can only be resolved through a political approach rather than resorting to violence and force.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury emphasized that the visit aims not to score political points but to empathize with the pain of the people in Manipur. He underlined that the prevailing situation in the state is not just a law and order issue but a matter of communal violence that is affecting the entire region. The delegation's objective is to assess the real ground situation and offer support to restore normalcy.

NCP-Sharad Pawar faction MP, PP Mohammed Faizal, voiced his commitment to understanding the agonies and atrocities faced by the people of Manipur. He asserted that as opposition MPs, they stand united in their efforts to bring peace and resolution to the region.

Amidst concerns that the government is not open to discussions, AAP MP Sushil Gupta stated that the visit to Manipur became necessary to witness the situation on the ground and comprehend the challenges faced by the people.

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary addressed the responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to comprehend the pain of Manipur and its people. He expressed hope that the government would welcome the delegation's efforts positively, as their aim is to provide assistance, not exacerbate the existing problems. Chaudhary criticized the BJP for diverting the issue and avoiding parliamentary discussions.