Over 20 Naga civilians allegedly taken hostage by militants in Manipur's Ukhrul, TNL demands immediate government action

A fresh wave of tension has gripped parts of Manipur’s Ukhrul district after the Naga civil body Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) issued a two-hour ultimatum to the state and central governments demanding the immediate rescue of more than 20 civilians allegedly taken hostage by Kuki militants at Shangkai village on Wednesday, March 11.



In a strongly worded statement, the apex Naga organisation said the hostages include senior citizens, women, and children, who were reportedly abducted while travelling as civilian passengers near Shangkai village earlier in the day.



The organisation condemned the incident as a “pre-planned act of violence targeting the Naga community,” and expressed grave concern over the safety and whereabouts of the abducted individuals, who have reportedly been taken to an undisclosed location.



According to TNL, the alleged abduction occurred in full view of central security forces, a development that has triggered sharp criticism from the Naga body. The organisation claimed it has lost confidence in the role of security forces, accusing them of remaining “mute spectators” during the incident.



The statement further alleged that since early Wednesday morning, armed militants carrying sophisticated weapons had been raiding Naga villages around the Thawai Kuki area, firing rounds at cultivators in nearby fields without provocation. The firing reportedly caused panic among villagers and forced many residents to flee to safer locations.



Calling the situation extremely alarming, TNL said the incident has intensified fears among local communities already living under heightened ethnic tensions in the region.



“In the given circumstances, we demand that the state and central governments immediately rescue the hostages within two hours,” the organisation said in its statement, warning that both governments would be held responsible for any consequences if prompt action is not taken.



The development comes amid continuing ethnic and security concerns in several parts of Manipur, where tensions between communities have periodically flared over the past few years.



As of the time of reporting, there has been no official statement from the state government or security agencies regarding the alleged abduction or the ultimatum issued by the Naga organisation. Security deployments in the affected areas are expected to be intensified as authorities assess the situation.