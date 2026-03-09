Over 200 villagers benefit as CRPF organises free medical camp in Manipur’s hill district

To mark the 87th Raising Day of the Central Reserve Police Force, the 112 Battalion of the force organised a free medical camp on Monday, March 9 in a remote hill area of Kangpokpi district in Manipur, extending essential healthcare services to villagers living in far-flung settlements.

The camp was held at Lamchok Nepali Village along the IT Road corridor under the operational jurisdiction of E Company, 112 BN CRPF, Gelnel, and was conducted under the aegis of the CRPF’s Manipur and Nagaland Sector. The initiative aimed to bridge the healthcare gap for residents in remote villages who often struggle to access basic medical facilities due to distance and limited infrastructure.

Senior officials including Deputy Commandant Rajendra Prasad Raiger, Assistant Commandant Shivraj Mahualay, Unit Medical Officer Dr. Durgesh Dhote and Medical Officer-in-Charge of T. Waichong Primary Health Centre Dr. Jangkhogin Kipgen attended the programme, along with nursing and paramedical staff from both CRPF and the PHC.

Held in line with the CRPF’s motto of “Service and Loyalty,” the outreach programme drew an overwhelming response from residents of villages located along the remote IT Road, popularly known as the Twilang area of Kangpokpi district. More than 200 villagers, including school children, visited the camp to receive medical consultations and health check-ups.

Doctors and trained lab technicians conducted free medical examinations, basic laboratory tests and distributed medicines to the patients on the spot. As part of the community engagement effort, CRPF personnel also distributed notebooks and pens to school students to encourage education.

Village chiefs and Village Authority chairmen from nearly 15 villages representing Kuki, Naga and Nepali communities participated in the programme and extended active cooperation to the organisers.

Local residents and community leaders expressed gratitude to the CRPF and the district administration for bringing much-needed medical services to remote settlements.

Officials said the initiative reflects the CRPF’s continued commitment to humanitarian outreach, adding that such programmes help strengthen trust and engagement with communities living in remote and conflict-affected regions of the Northeast.