Over 2,000 live rounds, 5 firearms recovered in Manipur search operation

Security forces recovered more than 2,000 live rounds of ammunition and five firearms during a joint search operation in Manipur's Kakching district on August 14, police said.

Acting on reliable information about the concealment of arms and ammunition by armed groups, a combined team of the CDO Unit/Kakching, Arong Police Station and 46 Assam Rifles conducted a search operation in the Double Khong Marifangbi canal area under Arong Police Station.

During the operation, the security personnel recovered one 9 mm pistol, one .303 LMG, three INSAS rifles and four single-barrel firearms.

The team also recovered 30 magazines of different firearms, 2,156 live rounds of ammunition of various calibres and 157 empty ammunition cases, Manipur Police said.

The recovery was made during the ongoing security operations against the concealment and movement of arms and ammunition by armed groups in the state.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended use of the recovered weapons and ammunition.