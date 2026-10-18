Over 3,000 runners take part in Manipur Police Half Marathon ahead of Raising Day

More than 3,000 runners participated in the Manipur Police Half Marathon on October 18, organised as part of the run-up to the 135th Manipur Police Raising Day.

Manipur Director General of Police Mukesh Singh flagged off the event, which brought together participants from across the state to promote running, physical fitness and healthy living.

The race also used chip-enabled bibs to record runners’ timings, allowing for more accurate results across the different categories.

Manipur Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur attended the prize distribution ceremony and presented awards to the top-performing runners in various categories.

The half marathon was organised to promote sporting excellence and encourage greater interaction between the police and the public. The large turnout reflected significant participation in the fitness event, according to Manipur Police.

Team 195 BPM was among the event's sponsors and partners, supporting the organisation of the race.

The half marathon forms part of the activities leading up to the 135th Manipur Police Raising Day, with the police department seeking to combine fitness initiatives with community engagement.