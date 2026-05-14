Over 38 Kuki and Naga people held hostage by different groups in state: Manipur home minister

Fresh violence in Manipur has left at least four people dead, with Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on Thursday, May 14, claiming that “more than 38 people” from the Naga and Kuki communities were being held hostage by different groups across the state.

The minister said the government was working with civil society organisations and political leaders to secure the release of those detained amid escalating tensions in the hill districts.

“In total, more than 38 people from both communities were detained by different groups. We are actively holding discussions with civil society groups and political leaders to secure their release,” Konthoujam told reporters.

The statement came a day after suspected militants shot dead three church leaders and injured four others in Kangpokpi district. In a separate incident near Jouzangtek in Noney district, a civilian was killed while his wife sustained injuries after unidentified gunmen opened fire, officials said.

Konthoujam visited the family of the deceased civilian on Thursday and later went to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal East district, where the body had been kept for post-mortem examination. Three Naga legislators accompanied the minister during the visit.

“We have apprised the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and efforts are underway to secure their release. We are suspicious that some people don’t want peace to return to Manipur,” the minister said.

The violence has further deepened mistrust between communities already affected by prolonged ethnic unrest in the state.

On Wednesday evening, Taphou Kuki village chairman L Chongloi filed a complaint at the Senapati police station alleging that 23 villagers travelling in seven trucks and a car were detained by unknown persons while passing through the area.

Security agencies have not yet confirmed the whereabouts of those allegedly detained, though officials said investigations and negotiations were continuing.

Meanwhile, shutdowns called separately by Kuki Zo and Naga organisations brought normal life to a standstill in Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Chandel districts on Thursday. Markets remained closed, public transport stayed off the roads, and educational institutions reported low attendance in several areas.

The protests were organised against the killing of the three church leaders and the civilian in the Noney district. Both the Manipur and Mizoram governments have condemned the attacks and demanded immediate arrest of those responsible.