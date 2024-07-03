Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Rajya Sabha address, asserted that the government is making all necessary efforts to restore normalcy in Manipur, with violence incidents on the decline. He reported that over 500 individuals have been arrested and more than 11,000 FIRs filed in the region, indicating significant progress towards stability.

Modi highlighted the government's achievements in the Northeast over the past five years, claiming that it has accomplished what would have taken the Congress two decades.

Reflecting on the recent election results, Modi noted the positive reactions in the capital market and globally, suggesting an atmosphere of joy. He sarcastically questioned the Congress party's apparent celebration, despite their losses, insinuating that their joy might stem from a continued streak of electoral failures.

Modi further criticized the Congress party's treatment of Dalit and backward communities. He accused them of using individuals from these communities as scapegoats in elections, citing instances where Congress fielded Dalit candidates in contests they were likely to lose, such as the presidential and vice-presidential elections in 2017 and 2022. Modi specifically mentioned the treatment of former President Ram Nath Kovind and the current President, a tribal woman, claiming that Congress has consistently exhibited an anti-SC/ST/OBC mindset and humiliated these leaders.

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