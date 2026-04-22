Over 58,000 displaced in Manipur violence, RTI reveals scale of crisis

More than 58,000 people have been displaced by ethnic violence in Manipur between May 3, 2023 and March 30, 2026, according to data released by the state government following a Right to Information (RTI) request.

The figures, provided by the Home Department Secretariat on April 20, show that 58,821 individuals were forced to leave their homes during the period of unrest. The information was sought by Hareshwar Goshwami, who said it took seven months to obtain the data.

The department reported 217 deaths linked to the violence, based on ex-gratia payments made to next of kin. It did not provide a separate breakdown of the injured.

Relief efforts remain ongoing, with 174 camps operational as of March 10, 2026, housing thousands of internally displaced persons. Authorities have also constructed 3,000 pre-fabricated houses through the Manipur Police Housing Corporation Ltd to support rehabilitation.

The damage to property has been extensive. A total of 7,894 houses were completely destroyed, while another 2,646 suffered partial damage since the violence began.

The unrest, which erupted in May 2023, involved clashes between the valley-based Meitei community and the Kuki groups residing in the hill districts. The prolonged displacement and scale of destruction reflected in the RTI response underline the continuing humanitarian and rehabilitation challenges in the state.