‘Painful wounds of atrocities’: Conrad Sangma seeks strict action over Manipur musician’s death in Delhi assault

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on September 8, expressed concern over the death of Manipuri musician and music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh, who allegedly died after being assaulted by a group of men in southeast Delhi, and called upon the authorities to ensure that those responsible face the strictest consequences.

“Disturbed by the assault incident that led to the tragic demise of musician Chongtham Vikram Singh from Manipur in Delhi. This incident has once again reopened the painful wounds of atrocities faced by people from the North East in the capital,” Sangma said in a post on X. He urged the authorities and Delhi Police to ensure that those responsible are dealt with strictly.

Before Sangma, Manipur CM Khemchand Singh expressed condolences on the incident. “I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of renowned guitarist Shri Chongtham Vikram. His valuable contribution to music and the cultural life of Manipur will always be remembered with deep respect,” he said in a social media post.

Singh, 54, was allegedly assaulted following a dispute over noise and nuisance outside his residence in Kilokari village near Ashram, police said.

According to police, Singh had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance by delivery workers and staff of a dhaba operating opposite his house. He reportedly came downstairs to raise the issue when he was confronted by a group of men who allegedly punched and kicked him.

Singh managed to flee towards his residence, but the group allegedly followed him to the building. His son, Yaiphaba, subsequently took him to Holy Family Hospital for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police have arrested Bharat Kumar (19), Pramod (26), Ramzan Khan (22), Deepanshu (21), Mohan Vishwakarma (32), Vijay (36) and Mannu (26) in connection with the case. A juvenile has also been apprehended. According to officials, the accused are workers at different dhabas and food stalls in the area.

The incident has triggered concern among members of the Northeast community in Delhi. Community members and civil society groups gathered at Sunlight Colony Police Station, demanding that all those involved be identified and brought to justice. The North East Students’ Society of Delhi University also condemned the alleged assault and called for a swift and impartial investigation.

Singh was a well-known figure in Manipur’s Western music scene. He had played guitar with bands including Ultra Vires, Phoenix and Eastern Dark, and was the eldest son of renowned Manipuri singer Chongtham Kamala.

Sangma’s statement has added to the calls for accountability, with the Meghalaya Chief Minister highlighting the wider concerns surrounding the safety and treatment of people from the Northeast in Delhi.

Delhi Police said necessary legal action was being taken in accordance with the law and that further facts would emerge as the investigation progresses.