Palm Sunday observed across Manipur with fervour, faith and hope amid challenges

Joining Christians worldwide, Palm Sunday was observed across Manipur on Sunday, March 29, with deep religious fervour and devotion, marking the beginning of Holy Week and rekindling hope among thousands of displaced families.

The day, commemorating the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, was observed in both the valley and hill districts with special prayers, scripture readings, and church services. Churches witnessed large congregations from early morning, with sermons focusing on sacrifice, faith, and redemption.

In Kangpokpi, the atmosphere turned vibrant as chants of “Hosannah” echoed through the town. Devotees from various churches, including KCC, KBC, KIBC, and CRC, took part in colourful processions carrying palm branches, recreating the biblical scene of Christ’s entry into Jerusalem.

The processions passed along National Highway-2 and other key routes, accompanied by devotional songs and prayers, drawing participation from people across communities.

This year’s observance carried special emotional significance for many, particularly within the Kuki-Zo community, as ongoing displacement and hardships added a layer of collective prayer for peace, restoration, and return to their homes.

Palm Sunday was also observed across several hill districts including Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Senapati, and Tamenglong, among others, with large and peaceful gatherings reported.

The occasion marks the beginning of Holy Week, leading up to Good Friday and Easter Sunday, as Christians reflect on the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, reaffirming their faith and hope.