Partition Horrors Remembrance Day observed in Kamjong; DC inspects biometric registration of Myanmar refugees

The Kamjong district administration in Manipur observed Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on Friday, August 14, with Deputy Commissioner L.N. Kashung later visiting a refugee camp at Huimin Thana near the Myanmar border and inspecting the biometric registration of recently arrived refugees.

The observance was held at the conference hall of the Mini Secretariat at Kamjong district headquarters to honour the millions of people who were displaced or killed during the Partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947.

Deputy Commissioner Kashung, Superintendent of Police Tholu Rocky, Additional Deputy Commissioner H.L. Jain and other district-level officers attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Kashung said the day was observed to remember the immense suffering and hardships faced by people during the Partition. He said the observance also sought to eliminate social divisions, promote national unity and strengthen the spirit of oneness.

Kashung led the officials in observing a two-minute silence in memory of those who lost their lives during the Partition.

Later, a team of officials led by Kashung visited the refugee camp at Huimin Thana, a border village in Kamjong district where refugees who entered Manipur from Myanmar are being sheltered.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected the biometric capturing of refugees who had arrived recently at the camp.

The team, comprising Additional Deputy Commissioner H.L. Jain, Sub-Deputy Collector Asem Manikanta, District Information Officer Ch. Sunni and other officials, also visited Border Pillar 99 along the India-Myanmar international border.

The visit comes as authorities continue to monitor developments along the international border and the movement of people arriving from Myanmar.