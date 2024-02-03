Manipur is gearing up to resume passenger train services between Jiribam and Khongsang, spanning approximately 55 kilometers, starting from February 7, 2024. This announcement comes as a breath of fresh air for the residents of the state who have endured the suspension of the Jiribam-Khongsang train service since May 4, 2023, following the eruption of ethnic violence on May 3, 2023.

The final inspection for the resumption was conducted by a dedicated railway team led by the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS), Janak Kumar Garg, on February 2. Commencing their journey at 9:30 am from Jiribam railway station, the team made a crucial stop at Vangaichungpao en route to Khongsang for the comprehensive examination of the railway lines.

Amidst a backdrop of anticipation and hope, the 14-bogey train, which embarked on its journey from Jiribam, reached the Khongsang railway station in the Noney district of Manipur. The station manager, Sinreap Gangmei, extended a warm welcome and received the railway team, symbolizing the return to normalcy and connectivity.

In a further development, the Ministry of Railways has announced arrangements for a special train to facilitate pilgrimages, set to depart on February 7. This special service will connect the people of Manipur with Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.