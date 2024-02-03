Passenger train services in Manipur to resume from February 7
This announcement comes as a breath of fresh air for the residents of the state who have endured the suspension of the Jiribam-Khongsang train service since May 4, 2023, following the eruption of ethnic violence on May 3, 2023.
Manipur is gearing up to resume passenger train services between Jiribam and Khongsang, spanning approximately 55 kilometers, starting from February 7, 2024. This announcement comes as a breath of fresh air for the residents of the state who have endured the suspension of the Jiribam-Khongsang train service since May 4, 2023, following the eruption of ethnic violence on May 3, 2023.
The final inspection for the resumption was conducted by a dedicated railway team led by the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS), Janak Kumar Garg, on February 2. Commencing their journey at 9:30 am from Jiribam railway station, the team made a crucial stop at Vangaichungpao en route to Khongsang for the comprehensive examination of the railway lines.
Amidst a backdrop of anticipation and hope, the 14-bogey train, which embarked on its journey from Jiribam, reached the Khongsang railway station in the Noney district of Manipur. The station manager, Sinreap Gangmei, extended a warm welcome and received the railway team, symbolizing the return to normalcy and connectivity.
In a further development, the Ministry of Railways has announced arrangements for a special train to facilitate pilgrimages, set to depart on February 7. This special service will connect the people of Manipur with Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
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