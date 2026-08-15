Path to development in Manipur is through peace: CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on August 15 said that peace is the key to development in the state, stressing the need for mutual trust, harmony and cooperation among all communities.

Hoisting the National Flag at the First Manipur Rifles Ground in Imphal on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Khemchand said the Centre had taken several steps to improve the law and order situation in Manipur and was holding talks with representatives of different communities to restore lasting peace.

“The path of development for Manipur is through peace. Peace is most important for development,” the Chief Minister said.

He stressed that lasting peace would require mutual trust and love among all communities, while acknowledging that incidents of violence continued to create apprehension about the peace process.

Khemchand strongly condemned the killing of two people in an attack at Langka Naga village in Kangpokpi district on Friday. Two others were injured in the incident. He assured that those responsible would be arrested.

Manipur has witnessed prolonged ethnic violence since May 2023, resulting in significant loss of life and displacement of thousands of people.

The Chief Minister said developmental activities were being undertaken across the state and outlined his government’s priorities, including creating better opportunities for youth, empowering women, supporting farmers and entrepreneurs, and preserving Manipur’s rich cultural heritage.

He also highlighted India’s progress in economic growth, infrastructure development and manufacturing, saying Manipur must move forward by restoring peace and creating an environment conducive to development.