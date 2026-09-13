Peace efforts like ‘threading a needle through a torn cloth’: Manipur CM Khemchand Singh

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on September 13 said restoring peace and normalcy in the state remains one of the government's foremost responsibilities, while highlighting recent efforts to revive road connectivity between Imphal and Guwahati via Dimapur after more than three years of disruption.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 3rd Singjamei Constituency MLA Trophy State Level Open Chess Tournament 2026 at the Service Recreation and Organisation of Youths (SROY) campus in Singjamei Thongam Leikai, Imphal, Singh said the government was formed at a time when Manipur was facing a severe crisis.

He described the process of restoring peace as akin to “threading a needle through a torn cloth”, stressing that the situation required patience, careful efforts and gradual progress.

The Chief Minister said road transportation between Imphal and Guwahati via Dimapur had recently moved towards restoration after remaining disrupted for more than three years. He said he had held discussions and negotiations with civil society organisations and other stakeholders to facilitate the reopening of the route.

“We are all Manipuris. We have 36 communities, and we should never be apart,” Singh said, emphasising the need for unity, mutual understanding and sustained dialogue among the state's communities.

He said the progress made towards restoring the road connection was a result of continued engagement and understanding among stakeholders. The resumption of road transportation, he added, was not merely a connectivity-related development but also an important step towards restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur.

The event also featured a special appreciation for Laitonjam Ranabir Singh, who was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Indian Arm-Wrestling Federation.

SROY vice-president Th. Kanto Singh, Imphal Municipal Corporation Mayor L. Lokeshwar Singh, Ward 15 Corporator Th. Bankimchandra and Ward 16 Corporator Th. Eliza Devi were also present at the programme.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh attended the inaugural programme of the 1st Singjamei Super League at Pishum Ground, organised by the Chingamathak Young Learners Club (CYCL).

The event featured cultural programmes before the Chief Minister officially kicked off the tournament. In the inaugural match, CYCL defeated Chongtham Leikai Social Welfare Organisation (CLSWO) 5-1.

Art and Culture and Tourism Minister Khuraijam Loken Singh, Keirao MLA Rameshwar Meitei, Sekmai MLA Heikham Dingo, officials, players, family members and a large number of spectators attended the event.